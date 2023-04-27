Team Fairchild completes Global Thunder 23

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Travis AFB, Calif. during Global Thunder 23. Global Thunder is a U.S. Strategic Command exercise that focuses on training areas such as readiness and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

