    Team Fairchild completes Global Thunder 23 [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Fairchild completes Global Thunder 23

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Travis AFB, Calif. during Global Thunder 23 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, April 13, 2023. Global Thunder is an annual command and control, and field training exercise designed to train
    Department of Defense forces and assess joint operational readiness across all the United States Strategic Command mission areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 7765047
    VIRIN: 230411-F-OT222-4160
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild completes Global Thunder 23 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Global Strike
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    construction
    Global Thunder
    GT23

