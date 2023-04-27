U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Travis AFB, Calif. during Global Thunder 23 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, April 13, 2023. Global Thunder is an annual command and control, and field training exercise designed to train

Department of Defense forces and assess joint operational readiness across all the United States Strategic Command mission areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 14:50 Photo ID: 7765047 VIRIN: 230411-F-OT222-4160 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.46 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild completes Global Thunder 23 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.