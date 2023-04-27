U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base and Travis AFB, load cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Travis AFB, Calif. during Global Thunder 23 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, April 13, 2023. Global Thunder is a readiness and deterrence exercise that focuses on training areas such as readiness and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7765045
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-OT222-4121
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild completes Global Thunder 23 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
