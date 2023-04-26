Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon interdicts an overloaded makeshift vessel in Mona Passage waters April 15, 2023. The cutter crew safely embarked and returned 34 migrants from this voyage to authorities in the Dominican Republic April 27, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7764463
|VIRIN:
|230425-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|117.93 KB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard interdicts illegal voyage vessel, returns 34 migrants to the Dominican Republic, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
