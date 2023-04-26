Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts illegal voyage vessel, returns 34 migrants to the Dominican Republic

    Coast Guard interdicts illegal voyage vessel, returns 34 migrants to the Dominican Republic

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon interdicts an overloaded makeshift vessel in Mona Passage waters April 15, 2023. The cutter crew safely embarked and returned 34 migrants from this voyage to authorities in the Dominican Republic April 27, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 10:49
    Photo ID: 7764463
    VIRIN: 230425-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 117.93 KB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts illegal voyage vessel, returns 34 migrants to the Dominican Republic, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    migrant interdiction
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT