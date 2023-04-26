Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from around Middle Georgia participate in the very first Georgia Air National Guard Middle Georgia Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Orientation Day held at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, April 26, 2023. Over 100 cadets and their instructors were able to see various ANG career fields to include medical, security forces and aircraft maintenance in addition to taking a ride aboard a 165th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 10:38
    Photo ID: 7764438
    VIRIN: 230426-Z-BZ327-1660
    Resolution: 5835x4024
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of First Georgia Air National Guard Middle Georgia Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Orientation Day [Image 6 of 6], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    Career Day
    aviation

