Photo of First Georgia Air National Guard Middle Georgia Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Orientation Day

U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from around Middle Georgia participate in the very first Georgia Air National Guard Middle Georgia Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Orientation Day held at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, April 26, 2023. Over 100 cadets and their instructors were able to see various ANG career fields to include medical, security forces and aircraft maintenance in addition to taking a ride aboard a 165th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

