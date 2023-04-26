230426-N-AH609-1050-GR

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay complete an Intermediate Leader Development Course Certificate onboard NSA Souda Bay on April 26, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

