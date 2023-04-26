Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ILDC E-5 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay April 2023 [Image 12 of 14]

    ILDC E-5 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay April 2023

    GREECE

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 26, 2023) Yeoman 2nd Class Erica Williams, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course Certificate of Completion from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, on April 26, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 7764131
    VIRIN: 230426-N-AH609-1046-G
    Resolution: 3023x2267
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

