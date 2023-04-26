ILDC E-5 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay April 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 26, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kenneth Reynolds, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course Certificate of Completion from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, on April 26, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

