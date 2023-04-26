Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to hit the target with precision! [Image 6 of 8]

    Ready to hit the target with precision!

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers underwent rigorous training to ensure they are proficient in handling firearms, and the M4 is no exception. At the M4 range, soldiers go through a series of drills designed to enhance their shooting skills, accuracy, and overall proficiency.

    Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade.

