    Attention to Orders!

    Attention to Orders!

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The 1st Signal Brigade is proud to congratulate MSG Lockett on his selection for promotion to Sergeant Major (SGM). A Non-commissioned Officer has reached a significant turning point in their employment when they have achieved this.

    Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade

