Attention to Orders!

The 1st Signal Brigade is proud to congratulate MSG Lockett on his selection for promotion to Sergeant Major (SGM). A Non-commissioned Officer has reached a significant turning point in their employment when they have achieved this.



Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade

