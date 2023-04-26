In the CSM Panel, which takes place on the third day of Signal Week, Command Sergeant Majors share invaluable insights and motivate our soldiers to overcome any challenge that comes their way.



Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 03:12 Photo ID: 7763888 VIRIN: 230418-A-EV716-158 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 766.94 KB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guiding with Wisdom, Leading with Heart! [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.