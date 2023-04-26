Empowering our Soldiers for sucess

The Human Resources Command panel at Wightman NCO Academy was a resounding success!

Our Soldiers were invited to an insightful session where they gained valuable knowledge about future career opportunities and job progression. They listened, learned, and asked questions, gaining invaluable insights to shape their career paths.



Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade

Date Taken: 04.19.2023
Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR