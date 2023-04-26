230425-N-CD453-1017 YELLOW SEA (April 25, 2023) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Julian Riggs, from Sevierville, Tennessee, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Izmael Moreno, from Corpus Christi, Texas prepare to load ammo into a Mark 38 .25 millimeter machine gun aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 01:21 Photo ID: 7763732 VIRIN: 230425-N-CD453-1017 Resolution: 5244x3746 Size: 3.72 MB Location: YELLOW SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Ammo Upload Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.