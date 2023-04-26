230425-N-CD453-1128 YELLOW SEA (April 25, 2023) Sailors load ammo into the Close-in Weapons System (CWIS) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7763730
|VIRIN:
|230425-N-CD453-1128
|Resolution:
|5562x3973
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|YELLOW SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Ammo Upload Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
