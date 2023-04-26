Sailors Conduct Ammo Upload Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230425-N-CD453-1163 YELLOW SEA (April 25, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Gabriel Taylor, from Arlington, Texas, loads off board countermeasures aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

