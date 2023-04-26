EOD Live Demolition Range

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live demolition training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2023. The training provided explosive ordnance disposal technicians the opportunity to hone basic demolition techniques. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

