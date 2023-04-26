Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Live Demolition Range [Image 3 of 7]

    EOD Live Demolition Range

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live demolition training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2023. The training provided explosive ordnance disposal technicians the opportunity to hone basic demolition techniques. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 01:21
