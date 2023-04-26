Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANZAC Day Ceremony Aboard USS Midway 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    ANZAC Day Ceremony Aboard USS Midway 2023

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OBrien 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Servicemembers participate in the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. Navy Band Southwest supports the ceremony with its ceremonial band and solo bugler. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Chris O’Brien/Released.)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    ANZAC
    Anzac Day
    Navy Band Southwest
    Anzac Day 2023
    USS Midway
    USS Midway (CV 41) Museum

