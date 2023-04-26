ANZAC Day Ceremony Aboard USS Midway 2023

Servicemembers participate in the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. Navy Band Southwest supports the ceremony with its ceremonial band and solo bugler. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Chris O’Brien/Released.)



Date Taken: 04.24.2023
Date Posted: 04.27.2023
by PO3 Christopher OBrien