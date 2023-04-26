Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition [Image 8 of 9]

    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers demonstrate their proficiency in CBRN and MEDVAC training exercises as part of the Best Signal Squad competition, showcasing their readiness and commitment to excellence in critical areas of modern warfare. This event emphasizes the importance of preparation and teamwork, while also fostering a sense of shared responsibility and dedication to the mission among soldiers.

    Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 22:12
    Photo ID: 7763615
    VIRIN: 230416-A-EV716-503
    Resolution: 6830x4803
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition
    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition
    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition
    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition
    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition
    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition
    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition
    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition
    Best Signal Squad 2023 CBRN and MEDVAC Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT