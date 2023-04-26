Navy Band Southwest @ Clairemont High School [Image 1 of 6]

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest @ Clairemont High School

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OBrien 

    Navy Band Southwest

    NBSW 32nd Street Brass Band performs an educational outreach engagement for students at Clairemont High School in San Diego, Calif. on Mar. 21, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Chris O’Brien/Released.)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 21:22
    Navy Band Southwest
    32nd Street Brass Band

