NBSW 32nd Street Brass Band performs an educational outreach engagement for students at Clairemont High School in San Diego, Calif. on Mar. 21, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Chris O’Brien/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7763484
|VIRIN:
|230321-N-DP598-350
|Resolution:
|2624x3936
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest @ Clairemont High School [Image 2 of 6] [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Christopher OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
