‘Sugar Bears’ deliver supplies to Denali base camp

Staff Sgt. Justin Renner from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, and Joe Reichert from the National Park Service unpack supplies at the mountaineering base camp on Kahiltna Glacier in Denali National Park. A decades-long partnership between the two groups provides heavy-lift and additional search and rescue capability for the Park Service and high-altitude training for the unit. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

