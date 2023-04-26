Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Sugar Bears’ deliver supplies to Denali base camp [Image 12 of 12]

    ‘Sugar Bears’ deliver supplies to Denali base camp

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Justin Renner from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, and Joe Reichert from the National Park Service unpack supplies at the mountaineering base camp on Kahiltna Glacier in Denali National Park. A decades-long partnership between the two groups provides heavy-lift and additional search and rescue capability for the Park Service and high-altitude training for the unit. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    &lsquo;Sugar Bears&rsquo; deliver supplies to Denali base camp

    Chinook
    Alaska
    Fort Wainwright
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Denali
    Sugar Bears

