Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for Denali climb season

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment Sugar Bears stirs up a cloud of snow as it lands April 24, 2023, on Kahiltna Glacier in the Alaska Range. The Sugar Bears fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the National Park Service with setting up a base camp for climbers attempting to summit Denali. The mission also gives the aviators valuable experience in high-altitude terrain operations. (Army photo/John Pennell)

by John Pennell