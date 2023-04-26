Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for Denali climb season [Image 20 of 30]

    Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for Denali climb season

    TALKEETNA, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by John Pennell 

    11th Airborne Division

    Mount Foraker towers over soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment Sugar Bears and National Park Service employees as they unload equipment and supplies from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter April 24, 2023, on Kahiltna Glacier in the Alaska Range. The Sugar Bears fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the NPS with setting up a base camp for climbers attempting to summit Denali. The mission also gives the aviators valuable experience in high-altitude terrain operations. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 19:22
    Photo ID: 7763370
    VIRIN: 230424-A-SO352-020
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: TALKEETNA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for Denali climb season [Image 30 of 30], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Chinook
    alaska
    arctic
    11th Airborne Division
    Denali
    B/1-52 Aviation

