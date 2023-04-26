Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for Denali climb season

Mount Foraker towers over soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment Sugar Bears and National Park Service employees as they unload equipment and supplies from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter April 24, 2023, on Kahiltna Glacier in the Alaska Range. The Sugar Bears fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the NPS with setting up a base camp for climbers attempting to summit Denali. The mission also gives the aviators valuable experience in high-altitude terrain operations. (Army photo/John Pennell)
