Pvt. 2 Kaycie Whittington, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, monitors flight safety as the CH-47 Chinook helicopter she rides in makes its way through mountains of the Alaska Range April 24, 2023. The Sugar Bears fly out of Talkeetna each spring to assist the NPS with setting up a base camp on Kahiltna Glacier for climbers attempting to summit Denali. The mission also gives the aviators valuable experience in high-altitude terrain operations. (Army photo/John Pennell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 19:22 Photo ID: 7763363 VIRIN: 230424-A-SO352-013 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 6.2 MB Location: TALKEETNA, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for Denali climb season [Image 30 of 30], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.