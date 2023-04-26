Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Soldiers Awarded Romanian Medals [Image 2 of 2]

    101st Soldiers Awarded Romanian Medals

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Romanian Army Maj. Gen. Dragos-Dumitru Iacob , commander of the Multinational Corps South-East, presents the Romanian Emblem of Merit for the Defense Staff Award to Capt. Aaron Durham, battery commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during an awards ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., April 26, 2023, The ceremony was held to recognize Soldiers for their support during the current mission to deter adversaries in the European theater. Durham spoke on the partnership he saw grow during the deployment.
    ”Lots of good experiences for my Soldiers in terms of integrating with Foreign National soldiers and our partners and allies. Watching those partnerships grow I think that was the whole reason why we deployed there in the first place,” he said.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Valdez, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    101st Romanian Awards Ceremony
    101st Soldiers Awarded Romanian Medals

    TAGS

    2BCT
    101st
    partnership
    Romanian Awards

