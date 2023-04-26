Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Qualification Course [Image 11 of 12]

    Security Forces Qualification Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    355th Security Forces Squadron defenders shoot targets during Carbine Limited Visibility Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. Carbine Limited Visibility Training is a phase of the Security Forces Qualification Course meant to improve defenders’ ability to engage targets in environments where visibility is low due to darkness, smoke, or other conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 7763169
    VIRIN: 230419-F-QO903-1566
    Resolution: 1000x665
    Size: 244.58 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Qualification Course [Image 12 of 12], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces Qualification Course

    airmen
    course
    Security Forces
    readiness
    Weapons
    training

