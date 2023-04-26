Security Forces Qualification Course

A 355th Security Forces Squadron defender prepares to shoot targets during Carbine Limited Visibility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. Carbine Limited Visibility Training is designed to train defenders to effectively engage targets in environments where visibility is low. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

