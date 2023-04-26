355th Security Forces Squadron defenders shoot targets during Carbine Limited Visibility Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. Carbine Limited Visibility Training is a phase of the Security Forces Qualification Course meant to improve defenders’ ability to engage targets in environments where visibility is low due to darkness, smoke, or other conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

