355th Security Forces Squadron defenders check targets during the Security Forces Qualification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. The SFQC is a year-long training event that sharpens a variety of weapons technical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)
|04.19.2023
|04.26.2023 18:06
|7763164
|230419-F-QO903-1325
|1000x714
|302.25 KB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|0
|0
