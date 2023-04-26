355th Security Forces Squadron defenders walk back from checking targets during the Security Forces Qualification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. The SFQC is now being implemented throughout the Air Force after test bases demonstrated great improvements in Airmen qualification rates and shot groupings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)
Security Forces Qualification Course
