U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in shooting exercises during the Security Forces Qualification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. The SFQC is a year-long training event that sharpens a variety of weapons technical skills.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

