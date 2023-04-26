U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vanessa Garcia, 355th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, lectures a class of 355th SFS defenders on proper shooting posture during the Security Forces Qualification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. Garcia spent time in the classroom demonstrating proper techniques to the defenders before bringing them out on the range to do the shooting portions of the SFQC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

