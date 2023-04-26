U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. George Henry, 355th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of Combat Arms, instructs a 355th SFS defender during the Security Forces Qualification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. Henry spent time in the classroom demonstrating proper sight picture techniques to the defenders before they went to the range to do the shooting portions of the SFQC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 7763160 VIRIN: 230419-F-QO903-1168 Resolution: 1000x714 Size: 249.4 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces Qualification Course [Image 12 of 12], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.