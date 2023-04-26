A 355th Security Forces Squadron defender cleans and inspects his weapon during the Security Forces Qualification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2023. Before going out on the range, defenders spent time in the classroom inspecting their weapons and receiving training on proper shooting techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

