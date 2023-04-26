Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Romanian Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    101st Romanian Awards Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Romanian Army Maj. Gen. Dragos-Dumitru Iacob , commander of the Multinational Corps South-East, address the crowd at the Romanian Awards ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., 26 April, 2023. The ceremony was held to recognize Soldiers for their support during the current mission to deter adversaries in the European theater. As part of the ceremony Iacob was the guest speaker. During his speech he spoke about the hard work put into the partnership. “Its not just a constant, its the hours of putting together concepts, working together at CPX’s [Command Post Exercise], training together with the soldiers of different countries. This is how interoperability looks like.’” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Valdez, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, 101st Romanian Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Romanian Awards Ceremony
    101st Soldiers Awarded Romanian Medals

    2BCT
    101st
    partnership
    Romanian awards

