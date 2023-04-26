Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Romanian Army Maj. Gen. Dragos-Dumitru Iacob , commander of the Multinational Corps South-East, address the crowd at the Romanian Awards ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., 26 April, 2023. The ceremony was held to recognize Soldiers for their support during the current mission to deter adversaries in the European theater. As part of the ceremony Iacob was the guest speaker. During his speech he spoke about the hard work put into the partnership. “Its not just a constant, its the hours of putting together concepts, working together at CPX’s [Command Post Exercise], training together with the soldiers of different countries. This is how interoperability looks like.’” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Valdez, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 18:15 Photo ID: 7763158 VIRIN: 230426-A-MB765-1002 Resolution: 5312x3562 Size: 1.3 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Romanian Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.