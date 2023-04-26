Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company Confidence Chamber [Image 18 of 18]

    Lima Company Confidence Chamber

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, exit the confidence chamber at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 25, 2023. The confidence chamber was filled with chlorobenzalmalononitrile, a form of tear gas, to instill confidence in recruits’ skills and their gear in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler W. Abbott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 18:20
    Photo ID: 7763157
    VIRIN: 230425-M-RO791-1866
    Resolution: 1280x1920
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Confidence Chamber [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber
    Lima Company Confidence Chamber

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Lima Company
    Confidence Chamber
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT