U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, clear their gas masks inside the confidence chamber at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 25, 2023. The confidence chamber was filled with chlorobenzalmalononitrile, a form of tear gas, to instill confidence in recruits’ skills and their gear in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler W. Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 18:20 Photo ID: 7763156 VIRIN: 230425-M-RO791-1834 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.45 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Confidence Chamber [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.