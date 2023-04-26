Lima Company Confidence Chamber

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mikayla Segovia, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, how to break the seal of a gas mask during the confidence chamber at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 25, 2023. The chamber is filled with chlorobenzalmalononitrile, a form of tear gas, to instill confidence in recruits’ skills and their gear in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler W. Abbott)

Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 Location: CA, US by Sgt Tyler Abbott