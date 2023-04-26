U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mikayla Segovia, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, how to break the seal of a gas mask during the confidence chamber at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 25, 2023. The chamber is filled with chlorobenzalmalononitrile, a form of tear gas, to instill confidence in recruits’ skills and their gear in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 18:20
|Photo ID:
|7763155
|VIRIN:
|230425-M-RO791-1787
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Confidence Chamber [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
