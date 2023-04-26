A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, holds up a gas mask filter inside the confidence chamber at Marine base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 25, 2023. The confidence chamber was filled with chlorobenzalmalononitrile, a form of tear gas, to instill confidence in recruits’ skills and their gear in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler W. Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 18:20 Photo ID: 7763152 VIRIN: 230425-M-RO791-1564 Resolution: 1280x1920 Size: 1.69 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Confidence Chamber [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.