Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan

Recruits celebrate with an Eid meal in the chapel at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. Eid al-Fitr is known as the ‘festival of breaking the fast’ celebrated after Ramadan. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

