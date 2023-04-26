Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan [Image 3 of 7]

    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits celebrate with an Eid meal in the chapel at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. Eid al-Fitr is known as the ‘festival of breaking the fast’ celebrated after Ramadan. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 15:21
    Photo ID: 7762658
    VIRIN: 230421-N-N0492-1005
    Resolution: 3901x2627
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan
    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan
    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan
    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan
    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan
    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan
    Recruits celebrate the end of Ramadan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Ramadan
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT