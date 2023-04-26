Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area Support Group - Kuwait Brigade Photo, April, 2023

    KUWAIT

    04.13.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    ASG-KU poses for an official brigade photo at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 13, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 7762429
    VIRIN: 230413-A-FM739-919
    Resolution: 7861x2736
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait Brigade Photo, April, 2023, by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    Brigade Photo

