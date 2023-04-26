ASG-KU poses for an official brigade photo at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 13, 2023.
This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait Brigade Photo, April, 2023, by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
