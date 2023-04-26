Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field

F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin take their first flight to Truax Field April 25, 2023. These are the first F-35s to be assigned to the fighter wing since beginning the aircraft conversion from the F-16 Fighting Falcon in 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

