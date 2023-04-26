Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field

F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee during their initial flight to Truax Field April 25, 2023. This aerial refueling marks the first time the Wisconsin Air National Guard units have refueled together with the Wisconsin based fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

