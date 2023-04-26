Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field [Image 6 of 7]

    Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee during their initial flight to Truax Field April 25, 2023. This aerial refueling marks the first time the Wisconsin Air National Guard units have refueled together with the Wisconsin based fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 12:59
    Photo ID: 7762423
    VIRIN: 230425-Z-HD478-1462
    Resolution: 3772x2515
    Size: 756.74 KB
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    USAF
    115th Fighter Wing
    F-35 Lightning II aircraft

