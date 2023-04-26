A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee prepares to deliver fuel to Wisconsin's first F-35 Lightning II aircraft April 25, 2023. The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing is the second guard unit to convert to the F-35 aircraft, making this aerial refueling the first time the Wisconsin Air National Guard units have refueled together with the fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 12:59
|Photo ID:
|7762417
|VIRIN:
|230425-Z-HD478-1098
|Resolution:
|5559x3706
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
