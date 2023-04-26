Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field [Image 1 of 7]

    Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee prepares to deliver fuel to Wisconsin's first F-35 Lightning II aircraft April 25, 2023. The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing is the second guard unit to convert to the F-35 aircraft, making this aerial refueling the first time the Wisconsin Air National Guard units have refueled together with the fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 12:59
    Photo ID: 7762417
    VIRIN: 230425-Z-HD478-1098
    Resolution: 5559x3706
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    USAF
    115th Fighter Wing
    F-35 Lightning II aircraft

