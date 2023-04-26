Wisconsin F-35s make first flight to Truax Field

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee prepares to deliver fuel to Wisconsin's first F-35 Lightning II aircraft April 25, 2023. The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing is the second guard unit to convert to the F-35 aircraft, making this aerial refueling the first time the Wisconsin Air National Guard units have refueled together with the fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

Date Taken: 04.25.2023
Location: MADISON, WI, US
by SSgt Cameron Lewis