USAG-Poland holds Denim Day Observance

U.S. Army Pvt. Catauvis Campbell, left, a generator mechanic assigned to the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, receives a prize from U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bridgette Simmons, right, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator assigned to the 201st Regional Support Group, for answering questions during a Denim Day observance at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, April 26, 2023. The event was held in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. USAG-Poland is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema)

