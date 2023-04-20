Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG-Poland holds Denim Day Observance [Image 5 of 6]

    USAG-Poland holds Denim Day Observance

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pvt. Catauvis Campbell, left, a generator mechanic assigned to the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, receives a prize from U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bridgette Simmons, right, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator assigned to the 201st Regional Support Group, for answering questions during a Denim Day observance at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, April 26, 2023. The event was held in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. USAG-Poland is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 11:45
    Photo ID: 7762220
    VIRIN: 230426-A-GF428-005
    Resolution: 5064x3376
    Size: 858.56 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    This work, USAG-Poland holds Denim Day Observance [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patience Gbedema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

