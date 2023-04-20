U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bridgette Simmons, left, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator assigned to the 201st Regional Support Group, asks a question during a Denim Day observance at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, April 26, 2023. The event was held in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. USAG-Poland is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 11:44
|Photo ID:
|7762218
|VIRIN:
|230426-A-GF428-004
|Resolution:
|5606x3737
|Size:
|939 KB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG-Poland holds Denim Day Observance [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patience Gbedema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT