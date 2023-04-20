USAG-Poland holds Denim Day Observance

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Catlin, right, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer assigned the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, speaks with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bridgette Simmons, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator assigned to 201st Regional Support Group, during a Denim Day observance at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, April 26, 2023. The event was held in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. USAG-Poland is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 11:43
|Photo ID:
|7762211
|VIRIN:
|230426-A-GF428-003
|Resolution:
|5455x3637
|Size:
|928.25 KB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
