USAG-Poland holds Denim Day Observance

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Catlin, right, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer assigned the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, speaks with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bridgette Simmons, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator assigned to 201st Regional Support Group, during a Denim Day observance at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, April 26, 2023. The event was held in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. USAG-Poland is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema)

